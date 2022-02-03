Miko Marczyk has praised Erik Cais for his standout performance on Rallye Monte-Carlo last month.

Marczyk and Cais were frontrunners in last season’s FIA European Rally Championship – the established feeder category to the WRC – with Marczyk winning the ERC-MICHELIN Talent Factory ahead of several young stars, including Cais, in his ORLEN Team Škoda Fabia Rally2 Evo.



Double Polish champion Marczyk, who placed third in the final 2022 ERC standings, was on a fact-finding to the FIA World Rally Championship with co-driver Szymon Gospodarczyk where he watched Cais win WRC2 Junior in second place in the WRC2 category order.



“I would like to express my biggest congratulations to my colleague from the European championship – Erik Cais who made his debut in Monte Carlo in a unique way. First place in WRC2 Junior and second place in WRC2 overall. This is an amazing start for a great driver who I hope we have many more battles in the future.”

