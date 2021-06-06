Jari Huttunen, the 2017 FIA ERC3 Junior runner-up and a two-time outright podium finisher in the European championship, finished Italy’s round of the FIA World Rally Championship today in the top five overall in a Rally2-specification car.

As well as winning the FIA World Rally Championship 2 category in a Hyundai i20 R5, Huttunen scored a career-best fifth alongside co-driver and fellow ERC graduate Mikko Lukka following a remarkable performance.



Huttunen, who was co-driving for the Polish Kowax 2BRally Team on Rally Italia Sardegna, said: “It is an unbelievable feeling to win here in Sardinia after a long break. We have had some issues this weekend and the pace is not really what we wanted, but we’ve made it through and done enough to take the WRC2 win – my first in the Hyundai i20 R5. It’s been a good rally and a tough battle for the victory with Mads [Østberg], who had shown to be a bit faster than us this weekend. We have focused on keeping the car on the road and not taking any risks. A great result for us and Hyundai Motorsport N.”



There was also success for two more ERC Junior graduates on Rally Italia Sardegna with Yohan Rossel beating Pepe López to victory in the WRC3 category.

ERC ERC Azores Rallye receives environmental certification from the FIA 05/06/2021 AT 07:07

ERC The step-up superstars: ERC title winners revved up or Sardinia 04/06/2021 AT 04:09