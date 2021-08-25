The FIA European Rally Championship is thrilled to welcome the ADAC Opel e-Rally Cup to Barum Czech Rally Zlín, which takes place from August 27-29.

In what is already building up to be a week of big celebrations as the 50th Barum Czech Rally Zlín approaches, the world’s first electric single-brand rally series is preparing for the highlight of its debut season on the challenging sealed-surface stages of southeast Moravia.



Covering a distance of 522.72 kilometres, of which 147.33 are competitive, all 136-hp Corsa-e Rally will get their power from a charging infrastructure developed in partnership with specialist firm eLoaded from Neusäß near Augsburg in Germany, which is capable of charging the 50-kilowatt-hour batteries in less than 30 minutes.



According to the ADAC Opel e-Rally organisers, “this charging infrastructure, which draws its power from the public medium-voltage grid and feeds it to the individual charging points of the rally vehicles via its own transformer, will be set up in a service park designated solely for the ADAC Opel e-Rally Cup in Zlín”.



Former ERC Junior Pellier the driver to beat

Laurent Pellier is the driver to beat after the opening two rounds of the ADAC Opel e-Rally Cup. The 26-year-old from France, who drives for top ERC team Saintéloc, starts Barum Czech Rally Zlín with a maximum 80 points.



However, with a brace of seconds on the first two events, Opel Austria-supported Luca Waldherr, 27, is aiming for the top in Zlín. “The decisive rallies are just coming up, and the Barum is certainly the highlight of this season,” he said. “On these fast, treacherous asphalt stages, it’s all about finding and maintaining a high rhythm and not allowing yourself any mistakes. Because any mistake here can have serious consequences. Our goal is to win the title. And I’m assuming that you can’t afford any zeros if you want to be champion in the end.”



Other drivers in action include Alexander Kattenbach and Max Reiter and plus Jo Baur, Christian Lemke, Charles Munster, Lauren Schur, Lukas Thiele, Timo van der Marel and Marvin Wabnitz.



WRC3 ace Rossel to compete in TotalEnergies' Corsa-e Rally

Yohan Rossel will compete on an FIA European Rally Championship event once again when he makes a guest appearance in the ADAC Opel e-Rally Cup on Barum Czech Rally Zlín. Fresh from taking his third win of the season in the WRC3 category on Ypres Rally Belgium at the wheel of a Citroën C3 Rally2, Rossel’s last ERC appearance was in Zlín in 2019 when he drove a Peugeot Rally Academy-entered 208 R2. Alexandre Coria will co-drive Rossel’s Corsa-e Rally entered by Opel Motorsport and carrying the colours of Opel partner TotalEnergies.



Highlights of the ADAC Opel e-Rally Cup from Barum Czech Rally Zlín will be included in a special report on theERC All Accessmagazine show, which is due to be broadcast at 10h00 CET on September 1.



Photo:Sascha Doerrenbaecher/Opel Motorsport

ERC Can ERC3 Junior Franceschi savour more Zlin fun times? 2 HOURS AGO

ERC Devine hoping ‘home’ comforts will ease Zlin ERC debut 6 HOURS AGO