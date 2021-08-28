Just 0.8s cover the top two drivers on Barum Czech Rally Zlín with two stages of leg one remaining.





“It was slippery like hell,” said the 22-year-old Cais after winning SS7 to move ahead of Andreas Mikkelsen into second place overall. “I tried to be precise as much as possible and do the best possible job.”



Kopecký, the 2013 ERC champion, who is driving a Škoda Fabia Rally2 Evo for the Agrotec Škoda Rally Team, said: “We have a mixture of tyres with the medium and soft and always the balance of the car is not completely perfect.”



Mikkelsen reported a “clean run” in his Toksport-run Fabia but said “it’s very difficult to know how fast you can go. I’m sure we can go faster.”



SS7 was stopped when Jari Huttunen crashed his Team MRF Tyres-run Hyundai i20 R5 into retirement. The Finn and co-driver Mikko Lukka were uninjured but it’s unclear whether they will be able to restart on leg two.



Tibor Érdi Jr led ERC2 after six stages despite picking up a front-right puncture one kilometre from the end of SS6. Martin László headed the ERC3 and ERC3 Junior leaderboad, while Andrea Mabellini was in front in the Clio Trophy by Toksport WRT. Ken Torn is unchallenged in ERC Junior following Oscar Solberg’s exit on SS2. Also after six stages, Dariusz Poloński held a clear advantage in the Abarth Rally Cup.



The action continues with the second running of Komárov from 19h14 local time.



