Published 20/06/2021 at 14:03 GMT | Updated 20/06/2021 at 14:03 GMT

Miko Marczyk says the opportunity to compete on the streets of his capital city in the FIA European Rally Championship is the realisation of a “dream”.





Titled Rally Poland 100th Anniversary, SS14 measures 1.96 kilometres in length and is due to get underway at 18h00 as the deciding stage of the 77th edition of the world’s second oldest rally with live coverage on



The stage layout is almost identical to route of the Rajd Barbórka – Kryterium Karowa, Poland’s traditional end-of-season motorsport spectacular, and is the only sealed-surface test ORLEN 77th Rally Poland.



It runs on Tarmac and cobblestone sections through the streets of Browarna, Furmanska and the world-famous Karowa in central Warsaw and features an iconic final climb.



However, because Rajd Barbórka takes place under the cover of darkness in December, rallying in daylight in Poland’s capital city will be a unique experience.



Marczyk, who is third overall on ORLEN 77th Rally Poland after 13 stages, said: “In my opinion it’s great and it’s impressive to finish the rally in Warsaw. It’s a very big city and it’s a dream for the young guys to have the opportunity to start a special stage in the city centre of the capital city of your country and to drive as fast as possible.



“Karowa is the most famous stage in Poland and though it’s only two kilometres it’s also the most important stage with lots of fans coming in December.



“We have quite a long road section to get there but it’s not a problem for me because of the enthusiasm I have for this stage.”



Marczyk finished second on Rajd Barbórka – Kryterium Karowa in 2018 and 2019. The event was not held in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



