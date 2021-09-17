Dmitry Feofanov, the leader of the FIA ERC2 Championship standings after four rounds, will start first on the road on today’s opening leg of the 55th Azores Rallye.
The Latvian driver was the last of the RC2 category contenders to choose their start order during the selection process in Ponta Delgada yesterday evening.
As a result he faces the prospect of clearing a line through the loose surface gravel aboard the Suzuki Swift Rally2 he shares with co-driver Normunds Kokins.
Rachele Somaschini, who, like Feofanov, is another Azores rookie, starts second in her Citroën C3 Rally2 followed by islander Bruno Amaral and ERC regular Aloísio Monteiro.
Alexey Lukyanuk earned the right to pick his starting order first after he set the pace on the Qualifying Stage aboard his Saintéloc Junior Team-run Citroën. He is set to run P19 on the road, one place ahead of current FIA European Rally Championship leader Andreas Mikkelsen.
Today’s action begins with the opening Graminhais stage from 09h33 local time. ClickHEREto view the start order for leg one.
