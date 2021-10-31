Victor Cartier returned to the FIA ERC2 Championship podium on Rally Hungary to boost his prospects of securing a top-three overall finish in the showroom category.
Cartier battled back from brake issues on leg one to place third in class in his self-built Toyota Yaris Rally2 Kit.

With next month’s season-deciding Rally Islas Canarias remaining, Cartier is fifth in the provisional order, four points behind third-placed Dariusz Poloński.

The French youngster, who is co-driven by compatriot Fabien Craen, said: “We are really happy to be on the podium after a difficult [leg one].”
