Jean-Baptiste Franceschi said he was “still dreaming” after he clinched the FIA ERC3 and FIA ERC3 Junior titles** on Rally Islas Canarias.
Franceschi edged Pep Bassas to the former and Sami Pajari to the latter following a controlled drive in the Renault Clio Rally4 he shared with co-driver Anthony Gorguilo.
“I can’t believe it, I have to find the words,” said the Pirelli-equipped Toksport WRT ace. “Of course I want to thank my team and Renault sport for trusting me all this season, this is amazing. I am still dreaming.”
