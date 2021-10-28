M-Sport Poland boss Maciej Woda has described Jon Armstrong and Sami Pajari’s battle for top ERC3/ERC3 Junior honours on Rally Hungary last weekend as “an absolutely jaw-dropping display of talent and speed”.
Armstrong and Pajari were competing on the Nyíregyháza event for the first time in their identical, Pirelli-equipped Ford Fiesta Rally4s. Pajari eventually won but only after the pair exchanged fastest stage times on a number of occasions.
“This was an absolutely jaw-dropping display of talent and speed by these two drivers,” said Woda. “It was their first time on this event which is a very tricky rally where experience pays off due to how unique the conditions are and they were against some pretty skilled and experienced competition. I thought we would be competitive here and fighting for the victory but I didn’t expect this kind of dominance. It underlines just how much you can get out of the Fiesta Rally4.”
“This was an absolutely jaw-dropping display of talent and speed by these two drivers,” said Woda. “It was their first time on this event which is a very tricky rally where experience pays off due to how unique the conditions are and they were against some pretty skilled and experienced competition. I thought we would be competitive here and fighting for the victory but I didn’t expect this kind of dominance. It underlines just how much you can get out of the Fiesta Rally4.”
Ad
ERC
First ERC3 stage win helps Maior overcome podium loss
The post ERC3/ERC3 Junior victory battle “absolutely jaw-dropping display of talent and speed”, says M-Sport’s Woda appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.
ERC
ERC runner-up spot still in Llarena’s reach
ERC
Cais fast but out of luck in ERC
Advertisement
Ad
Advertisement
Ad