Nikolai Landa displayed great sportsmanship following his early exit on Barum Czech Rally Zlín last month.

Landa, an FIA ERC3 Junior Championship contender, went off the road on the first run through the iconic Pindula stage in the Ford Fiesta Rally4 he shares with co-driver and father Günter.



But rather than dwell on his misfortune, Landa fed weather information to his ERC3 Junior rivals to help with their Pirelli tyre selection and keep them updated with the state of the road.



Of his exit on SS5, Landa, who restarted on day two to finish sixth, said: “Yesterday was one of the hardest days of my career so far regarding the stages. It was really tricky, the stage got stopped right before [we started] and we had to wait about 25 minutes at the start, so the tyres went really cold.



“I had it in my head the tyres were cold but in the first two corners we had pretty good grip but then there was a corner where the locals told me they do woodwork there, it was really muddy but I didn’t have it in my notes and we slid off and had no chance of getting back to the road.



“Unfortunately, it damaged the intercooler and we had to retire but thanks to our great team we came back. Sunday was all about learning, there was no risk involved and we tried to enjoy and finish the rally.”



Photo:Rallyservice.cz

