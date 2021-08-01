The Polish Opel Corsa Rally4 driver finished fifth in class alongside co-driver Adrian Sadowski.
“It was tough but it was beautiful, we had no problems whatsoever, we are very happy and we should be proud of ourselves,” said Lewandowski. “It was our first time in Rome, the second time on Tarmac in the ERC and we are fifth in ERC3 so it’s a good result for us and we are scoring points consistently.”
ERC
Podiums aren’t everything: ERC3 Junior Loof impresses again
The post ERC3’s Lewandowski: Beautiful means best (so far) appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.
ERC
Vinyes backs ERC2 team-mate Pardo for big things
ERC
Marczyk motors on with “best” ERC drive