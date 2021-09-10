A host of FIA European Rally Championship drivers past and present will be in action on this week’s EKO Acropolis Rally of Gods, which marks the return of Greece to the FIA World Rally Championship.

Part of the ERC roster during an exciting five-year stint between 2014-2018, the Acropolis Rally entry includes:



*Triple ERC champion Kajetan Kajetanowicz



*ERC title winner from 2019 Chris Ingram



*Provisional ERC points leader Andreas Mikkelsen



*ERC event winners Adrien Fourmaux, Simos Galatariotis, Nikolay Gryazin, Ott Tänak



*Reigning ERC1 Junior champion Oliver Solberg



*Former ERC Ladies’ Trophy winner Molly Taylor



*ERC podium finishers Lambros Athanassoulas (pictured), Thierry Neuville, Mads Østberg, Kalle Rovanperä, Dani Sordo



*ERC stage winner Alex Tsouloftas

