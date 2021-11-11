Tibor Érdi Jr will switch to a Rally2 Kit-specification Škoda Fabia R4 for the 2021 FIA European Rally Championship-deciding Rally Islas Canarias next week.

The Hungarian is swapping his multiple-event and title-winning Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution X for one of the Proracing-developed machines. Compatriot Zoltán Csökő will co-drive.



Although Érdi Jr is out of the ERC2 title fight this season, Rally2 Kit cars are eligible for ERC2 points, making the three-time category champion a firm contender for production-based division honours on the all-asphalt Rally Islas Canarias.



“We didn’t plan it that way, but it seems Rally Hungary was our last race with the Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution X in the European Rally Championship’s ERC2 category,” said Érdi Jr. “It was the most successful car of our career for the last eight seasons. We won three titles with this car and also the bronze medal two more times. We had a 10-race winning streak with the Mitsubishi until the start of the 2021 season, but unfortunately the car’s homologation expires at the end of the year.”



He continued: “This season didn’t go too well for us so we are already focusing on next year to test a Rally2 Kit Škoda Fabia R4 in the Canary Islands. The car will be provided by the three-time ERC2 champion team, Proracing Rally Team. We have worked together twice before in previous years, and our first European championship title was also with Proracing in 2017.



“We want to try such a car without any pressure and expectation. We’re also wondering why these Rally 2 Kit cars that made it to ERC2 this year are so fast. Lots of changes and novelties are expected in the ERC next year and we don’t even know exactly which categories and cups will be announced. Competing on Rally Islas Canarias with the Škoda Fabia R4 will also help us decide where to continue."



Rally2 Kit cars, such as the Suzuki Swift R4lly S and Toyota Yaris Rally2 Kit, are four-wheel driven and come with a ‘kit’ of parts from ORECA. While they are designed to provide more performance than Group N4 production cars, costs are tightly controlled to make the category as accessible as possible. The Proracing-developed Škoda Fabia R4 is fitted with a 1.6-litre turbocharged engine and five-speed sequential gearbox. Serhii Potiiko from Ukraine will drive a second Škoda Fabia R4 on the island event under the Proracing Rally Team banner. His co-driver, Ivan Mishyn, partnered Vitaliy Pushkar to the 2014 ERC Production Cup title in a Proracing Mitsubishi Lancer.



The 45th Rally Islas Canarias is the eighth and final round of this season’s FIA European Rally Championship and takes place from November 18-20.

