A damaged front-right tyre on his Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution X couldn’t knock Hungarian Tibor Érdi Jr off his stride in his bid to win the ERC2 category for the first time this season on Barum Czech Rally Zlín.

The defending category champion heads Frenchman Victor Cartier (Toyota Yaris Rally2 Kit) by 13.4s. Dariusz Poloński proved rapid in dry conditions but dropped time on damp and dirty roads in his rear-wheel-drive Abarth 124 rally. Nevertheless, the Pole is third in ERC2 and clear in the Abarth Rally Cup order.



Roberto Gobbin demoted Martin Rada for fourth on the rerun of Pindula after Rada lost time in the afternoon with a hydraulic issue. Csaba Juhász completes the top six despite power and handling issues, but there was drama for championship leader Dmitry Feofanov (Suzuki Swift Rally2 Kit) and Michał Pryczek (Subaru Impreza) who both crashed out.

