Kaspar Kasari will go from finishing fourth in FIA ERC3 Junior on Rally Liepāja to stepping up to the world stage on Rally Estonia.

The rising Estonian rallying talent is contesting his country’s round of the FIA World Rally Championship for the second time this week using experience gained from appearances on the gravel-based ERC rallies in Poland and Latvia in recent weeks.



He will drive a Ford Fiesta Rally4 run by OT Racing, the team operated by Ivar Tänak, father of Estonian hero and 2018 world champion Ott Tänak.



Kasari’s compatriot Joosep Ralf Nõgene, who made his ERC3 Junior debut on Rally Liepāja, will also be in action.

