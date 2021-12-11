One of the most successful Hyundai i20 R5s built has left its home in Alzenau, Germany, for good.

Chassis #26A, which Andrea Crugnola used to claim an FIA European Rally Championship podium finish on Rally Roma di Capitale this season, has been sold by Hyundai Motorsport Customer Racing to a buyer in Italy.



Once used as a test car and driven by Sébastien Loeb to third place on Rallye Terre du Haut-Var in France, its first event in June 2019, the car claimed eight outright victories, 16 podiums and more than 60 stage wins.



Several drivers with ERC experience, including Craig Breen, Jari Huttunen, Grégoire Munster, Luca Rossetti, Dani Sordo and Simone Tempestini also competed in the car.



In total 95 Hyundai i20 R5s were delivered to customers with the final car dispatched in October. The Hyundai i20 N Rally2, the i20 R5's replacement, made its ERC debut on Barum Czech Rally Zlín back in August.

