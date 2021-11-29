Tibor Érdi Jr said his focus switched to entertaining the thousands of fans following the action on Rally Islas Canarias earlier this month after a rare driving error forced him out on the first leg.

Érdi Jr, the three-time FIA ERC2 champion, was making his debut in a Proracing Engineering-built Škoda Fabia R4 designed to Rally2 Kit regulations.



But after he understeered into a kerb just metres from the start of the FIA European Rally Championship season finale’s opening stage he was forced to miss almost an entire day of competition before restarting on leg two.



“We tried step by step to feel comfortable and on the last stage we tried a little bit of sliding to make a show for the spectators and I am sure they were happy,” said the Hungarian, who eventually placed fifth in ERC2.

