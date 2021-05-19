Kaspar Kasari will step up to the FIA European Rally Championship in 2021, contesting the ERC3 Junior Championship and putting himself in with a shot of the career progression prize package up for grabs.

By using a Ford Fiesta Rally4 in ERC3 Junior this year, Kasari will be eligible for the six-event ERC Junior Championship prize drive next season at the wheel of a Pirelli-equipped Ford Fiesta Rally3 – that’s providing he can land the ERC3 Junior title at his first attempt in 2021.



The prize package is part of a joint initiative from the FIA, motorsport’s world governing body, tyre firm Pirelli, car builder M-Sport and ERC promoter Eurosport Events, to provide a clear path of progression from Rally4 to Rally3, the more accessible first step on the four-wheel-drive international ladder.



“The ERC3 Junior Championship is the right choice to step up in rallying,” said the 23-year-old Estonian, who will use his ERC campaign to try out asphalt rallying for the first time. “There are many fast drivers and fantastic rallies ahead. We would like to show good pace and gain as much experience as possible. The prize package gives us a big motivation boost and a really good opportunity to grow as a driver.”



Kasari follows in the wheel tracks of compatriot Ken Torn by chasing ERC3 Junior success. Torn took an ERC3/ERC3 Junior title double in 2020 and will contest the Rally3-based ERC Junior Championship in a Pirelli-equipped Ford Fiesta Rally3 from M-Sport Poland as his prize.



Big name on hand to aid Kasari’s progression

Kasari is extending his long-term alliance with top Estonian squad OT Racing for his ERC progression. OT Racing, which guided Kasari to third place in the Estonian Junior standings in 2019 and 2020, is the outfit run by Ivar Tänak, father of 2019 FIA World Rally Championship winner and Estonian hero Ott Tänak. Rainis Raidma will co-drive Kasari after their new-for-2021 partnership got off to the best possible start with a class victory on Otepää talveralli in February.



Early starter with long-term ambitions

Starting out racing on ice as a seven-year-old, Kasari made his rallying debut in 2012 and has competed on events in Estonia and Latvia ever since. “Our long-term ambitions and goals are to drive a 4WD car on the highest level,” said Kasari, who enjoys cycling and playing basketball when he’s not competing.



Kasari, who is supported by Karmani Auto-Moto and OT Racing, will make his ERC debut on the gravel-based ORLEN 77th Rally Poland from June 18-20. His next event after that is Rally Liepāja in Latvia (July 1-3), which he contested in 2019 as part of the national field.



Photo:Mark Aleksejev

