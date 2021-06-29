Dmitry Feofanov is the driver his FIA ERC2 rivals will be keen to beat on Rally Liepāja.

With Suzuki Motor Ibérica’s title leader Javier Pardo not including Rally Liepāja on his FIA European Rally Championship schedule for 2021, Latvia-based Feofanov is the highest-placed driver in the ERC2 standings competing on Rally Liepāja from July 1-3.



Feofanov placed second in the production-based category on ORLEN 77th Rally Poland at the wheel of his Suzuki Swift Rally2 Kit, which he was using in the ERC for the first time.



Starting Rally Liepāja, Feofanov is four points ahead of Toyota Yaris Rally2 Kit driver Victor Cartier.

