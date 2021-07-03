Dmitry Feofanov said winning ERC2 for the first time made Rally Liepāja the “rally of my life” after he edged out reigning champion Tibor Érdi Jr following an accomplished performance.

After making a late car switch from the Suzuki Swift Rally2 Kit he’d intended to use to his former favourite, a Mitsubishi Lancer, Feofanov’s decision paid off as the Lancer’s higher top-speed proved to be better suited to the fast-paced Latvian roads.



Érdi Jr settled for second with Polish Subaru Impreza driver Subaru driver Michał Pryczek claiming a maiden ERC2 podium in third. Ainārs Igaveņš took fourth having been third after day one, his co-driving son Ralfs putting the drop of position down to a lack of recent competition experience.



Poland’s Dariusz Poloński made sure of the Abarth Rally Cup laurels in fifth with Czech Mada Rada finishing second in the Abarth Rally Cup in sixth overall. Victor Cartier was unable to restart his Toyota Yaris Rally2 Kit on leg two due to engine damage.

