Emilio Fernàndez picked up where he left off in the FIA European Rally Championship with a points finish on ORLEN 77th Rally Poland.

The Chilean was seventh on his ERC debut on the 2019 Cyprus Rally and placed 11thon his return last weekend driving a Škoda Fabia Rally2 Evo for Toksport WRT.



“It was my first time here, it’s a really nice rally, I enjoyed it a lot yesterday afternoon and today,” Fernàndez said. “The problem was on the first day I started I was cleaning through all of the morning; it was impossible to do some times but yesterday in the afternoon and today was perfect.



“The big difference [with cleaning], when it is dirty it is very slippery, it is impossible to know where to brake perfectly and the speed in the corner is slow, it’s not the same, it’s a completely different rally.”

