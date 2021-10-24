Javier Pardo completed his comeback from a damaged tyre on Saturday morning of Rally Hungary to take a fifth win from as many starts to edge closer to the FIA ERC2 title.

Driving a Suzuki Swift R4lly S for Suzuki Motor Ibérica, Pardo finished more than six minutes ahead of title rival Dmitry Feofanov with Victor Cartier overcoming brake issues and a water leak to complete the podium in his self-built Toyota Yaris Rally2 Kit.



“It’s incredible to win five rallies out of five but this is the work of all the team,” said Pardo. “We had the perfect car, the perfect service, the perfect tyres, the perfect all. Of course, me and Adrián made a good job with a constant rhythm, no mistakes, only one puncture on the gravel. It’s perfect and we never gave up after the puncture. It was a long rally with a lot of kilometres so I needed to stay focused in all moments. Now we have the final round in Spain and I hope we can finish with another victory and win the championship.”



Dariusz Poloński celebrated capturing theAbarth Rally Cupin fourth place by winning for a fifth time in 2021 after Martin Rada retired from the category lead when he went off on SS9 and damaged his car’s suspension. But it was a nervy finish for the Polish driver after the electrical problem that struck on Saturday resurfaced during the closing loop and robbed him of vital power as the finish approach.



Csaba Juhász overcame a puncture to finish sixth behind Roberto Gobbin.



Home hero Tibor Érdi Jr didn’t restart after stopping after four stages on Saturday with a broken gearbox. Joan Vinyes, who retired after damaging his Suzuki’s suspension on SS6 was another not to return to the action on Sunday.

