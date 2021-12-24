Andreas Mikkelsen completed an October to remember on Rally Hungary back in October when he added the FIA European Rally Championship to the WRC2 title he secured the previous weekend in Spain.

Here are five moments that made Toksport WRT’s finest the ERC’s latest champion aboard his MICHELIN-equipped Škoda Fabia Rally2 Evo.



5: Strong start on high-speed Polish gravel

Mikkelsen began his bid for ERC glory with two stage bests and second place on ORLEN 77th Rally Poland.



4: Battling through in Roma

With limited preparation time, Mikkelsen was up against it on Rally di Roma Capitale but battled through set-up issues to score crucial points in eighth.



3: Big Zlín points Czech

The Norwegian arrived in Zlín after a break of 10 years one point behind Alexey Lukyunuk. But when Lukyanuk was unable to start following a car-wrecking testing crash, Mikkelsen was handed a gilt-edged opportunity to lead the ERC, which he maximised by finishing second.



2: Mighty when it mattered most in Azores

Mikkelsen was mighty when it mattered most with a charging comeback victory. He was fifth after two stages but gradually fought back into contention and started the closing leg 4.0s behind Dani Sordo, eventually winning by 14.8s.



1: The perfect Portuguese double

Co-driven by Elliott Edmondson, Mikkelsen made it a Portuguese double with victory on Rally Serras de Fafe e Felgueiras. He was able to pull clear of Lukyanuk during the final afternoon after a mechanical issue slowed the Russian, who was 0.7s behind at one point.

