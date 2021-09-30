ERC3 title contender Pep Bassas wants another first in Fafe in the FIA European Rally Championship.

After topping the ERC3 division on the town’s Rally Fafe Montelongo Tarmac-only stages in 2020, Bassas wants to repeat the feat only this time on the gravel-based Rally Serras de Fafe e Felgueiras.



“After a year we are back in Fafe where we achieved our first ERC3 victory, but this time on gravel tracks,” said the Rallye Team Spain-supported driver whose Peugeot 208 Rally4 is run by The Racing Factory from Portugal. “The goal is the same, to reach the highest place on the podium again.”



Bassas and co-driver Axel Coronado have experience of some of the gravel roads around Fafe after contesting the FIA World Rally Championship-counting Vodafone Rally de Portugal in May.

