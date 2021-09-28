Rally Serras de Fafe e Felgueiras hosts round six of the FIA European Rally Championship from October 1-3. This is the route in short.

Friday October 1:After the completion of reconnaissance during the morning, the Qualifying Stage follows Free Practice from 16h00 local time with the ERC priority drivers tackling the Monte test, a 3.25-kilometre charge that provides an early taste of the challenge in store. The start order selection is scheduled for 18h00 in the Pavilhão Multiusos located within Fafe’s Parque da Cidade.



Saturday October 2:The first leg of Rally Serras de Fafe e Felgueiras takes crews northeast of the event’s host town and is big on speed with Sra da Fé / Anjos and Agra / Zebral both featuring “very fast parts”, according to three-time event winner Bruno Magalhães. They follow the day-opening Luilhas test (from 09h00 local time) and precede Boticas, with Sra da Fé / Anjos the rally’s longest at 18.06 kilometres and shown live on



Sunday October 3: Rally Serras de Fafe e Felgueiras 2021 concludes with eight stages run over two loops of four totalling 83.66 kilometres. Centred around Fafe, the action is set to begin with Seixoso from 09h25 followed by Sta Quitéria, another narrower stage. Sta Quitéria ran to exactly the same format as part of the Vodafone Rally de Portugal route in May, albeit under the name of Falgueiras. The following Montim stage runs in an opposite direction to when it was used on Portugal's world championship counter earlier this year. Measuring 13.99 kilometres in length, the legendary Lameirinha stage brings the morning and afternoon loops to a close with live coverage on Facebook and YouTube at 11h05 and 15h00 respectively. Titled Fafe on Rally de Portugal, Lameirinha is a big part of rallying folklore and comes complete with the famous Pedra Sentada jump that's tackled after a short asphalt section.

