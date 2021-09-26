Yoann Bonato went from crashing to winning in less than a week – and signal his return to form ahead of Rally Serras de Fafe e Felgueiras in the process.

Bonato crashed heavily on the FIA European Rally Championship-counting 55th Azores Rallye on September 17 but bounced back in style to win the Rallye Coeur de France, a round of the French Tarmac championship, yesterday (Saturday) alongside co-driver Benjamin Boulloud in a MICHELIN-equipped Citroën C3 Rally2.



The Frenchman wrote on Facebook: “A week ago we were on the roof, tonight we are also on the roof. If all the victories are won as a team and CHL Sport Auto and Citroën Racing put in place a strategy throughout the rally. In addition to the amazing team around me, a big thank you too to MICHELIN and all the people supporting us.”



Rally Serras de Fafe e Felgueiras is round six of the 2021 ERC season and takes place from October 1-3.



Photo:Facebook.com/YoannBonatoOfficiel / MAP

