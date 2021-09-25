Dmitry Feofanov remains firmly in the thick of the FIA ERC2 title chase, despite being knocked off top spot for the first time since the season-opening ORLEN 77th Rally Poland.

Feofanov moved to the front of the production category order after winning the class on Rally Liepāja in early July.



But a third 2021 victory for Javier Pardo on the 55th Azores Rallye last weekend means it’s the Spaniard rather than the Latvia-based driver who holds first place in the standings heading to next week’s Rally Serras de Fafe e Felgueiras.



Feofanov settled for third place in Ponta Delgada after he reported making “some mistakes” on the first stage of day two. He explained: “We lost a lot of time and after that we decided to not push a lot. On the last [Sete Cidades] stage we had a spin and lost some time. But this stage is great and we enjoyed it.”

