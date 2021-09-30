M-Sport Poland’s new-for-2021 Ford Fiesta Rally3 will be in action when the FIA European Rally Championship completes its Portuguese double-header this week.

Igor Widłak is competing in one of the new-generation machines that have been designed to make four-wheel-drive rallying more accessible.



The Polish driver, who is entered under the KG-RT banner, is co-driven by compatriot Daniel Dymurski and starts Rally Serras de Fafe e Felgueiras on the back of scoring a season-high P18 on the 55th Azores Rallye earlier this month.

