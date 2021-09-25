Javier Pardo will start Rally Serras de Fafe e Felgueiras on October 1 as the new leader of the FIA European Rally Championship’s ERC2 category.

Co-driven by Adrián Perez in a Suzuki Swift R4lly S, Pardo demoted long-term points pacesetter Dmitry Feofanov by claiming his third ERC2 win of 2021 on the 55th Azores Rallye. And this is how the Suzuki Motor Ibérica ace returned to the top of the ERC2 standings.



Pardo’s return to the top in ERC2



ORLEN 77th Rally Poland:Victory means Pardo leads by 10 points



Rally Liepāja:Feofanov wins to move 23 points in front



Rally di Roma Capitale:Pardo triumphs to cut Feofanov’s lead to 12 points



50th Barum Czech Rally Zlín:Dariusz Poloński draws level on points with Feofanov



55th Rally Azores:Hat-trick of wins gives Pardo one-point advantage

