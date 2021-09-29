Rally Serras de Fafe e Felgueiras, round six of the FIA European Rally Championship, takes place from October 1-3 and there’s a host of live action in store.
There will be live coverage, including from the ERC’s camera in the sky, plus expert commentary and analysis from Chris Rawes and new team member Gianluca Natoloni, who is deputising for Julian Porter, onFacebookandYouTubeof the following:
Start order selection:18h00 CET -1, Friday October 1 onFacebook,YouTube
Pre-event press conference:18h30 CET -1, Friday October 1 onFacebook,YouTube
SS2:Agra / Zebral 1 (11.25kms) from 10h30 CET -1, Saturday October 2 onFacebook,YouTube
SS6:Sra da Fafe / Anjos 2 (18.06kms) from 15h55 CET -1, Saturday October 2 onFacebook,YouTube
SS12:Lameirinha 1 (13.99 kms) from 11h05 CET -1, Sunday October 3 onFacebook,YouTube
SS16:Lameirinha 2 (13.99 kms) from 15h00 CET -1, Sunday October 3 onFacebook,YouTube
Leg one highlights:Eurosport, 23h30 CET, Saturday October 2 (check local listings for details)
Leg two highlights:Eurosport, 23h00 CET, Sunday October 3 (check local listings for details)
ERCAll Access:Eurosport, 21h30 CET, Tuesday October 5 (check local listings for details)
ERC Rally Reviewprogramme distributed to broadcast partners around the world
Videos, news update and live timing:Available atFIAERC.com
ERC Radio:Live from the end of stages. Available atFIAERC.comor download the official ERC App
Social media:Follow the ERC onFacebook,Instagram,Twitter
Photo:Hyundai Motorsport
