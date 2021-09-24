This is the Hyundai i20 N Rally2 Bruno Magalhães will use for the first time when the FIA European Rally Championship’s Portuguese double-header concludes on Rally Serras de Fafe e Felgueiras next week.

Magalhães, a winner of three ERC events in the past, is excited by the all-new car’s potential.



“My car is under construction at this moment, but I have seen it has been very fast with Jari Huttunen and Oliver Solberg in the world championship,” said the Team Hyundai Portugal driver. “This is a very important step for me and for Hyundai Portugal because the potential of the car is very high. I’m now very curious to drive the car and understand the car.”



Rally Serras de Fafe e Felgueiras takes place from October 1-3 using all-gravel stages.

