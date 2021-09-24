Andreas Mikkelsen heads an exciting entry list for round six of the FIA European Rally Championship, Rally Serras de Fafe e Felgueiras.

The ERC points pacesetter, who drives a Škoda Fabia Rally2 Evo for Toksport WRT, is part of a top-quality line-up that also features Norbert Herczig, Efrén Llarena, Alexey Lukyanuk, Miko Marczyk, as well as several leading contenders from the Portuguese championship, including leader Armindo Araújo and 2017 ERC runner-up Bruno Magalhães.



Other drivers in Rally2 cars entered for the Fafe-based event from October 1-3 include Iván Ares, Alberto Battistolli, Yoann Bonato, Erik Cais, Simone Campedelli, Miguel Correia, José Pedro Fontes, Benito Guerra, Umberto Scandola, Nil Solans, Dani Sordo, Simone Tempestini, Ricardo Teodósio, Luis Vilariño, plus ERC newcomers Alessandro Taddei, Alexander Villanueva and respected football coach and rallying fan André Villas-Boas in a Team Hyundai Portugal-entered i20 R5.



Igor Widłak continues his ERC adventure in an M-Sport Poland-built Ford Fiesta Rally3, while ERC2 promises to be close fight for supremacy between new leader Javier Pardo, plus Victor Cartier, Dmitry Feofanov and Joan Vinyes.



Jean-Baptiste Franceschi (Renault Clio Rally4) will bid to defend his ERC3 title advantage from Peugeot 208 Rally4-driving rival Pep Bassas, the erstwhile leader. They will face opposition from local drivers Pedro Almeida and Ernesto Cunha. Łukasz Lewandowski and Ola Jr Nore will also chase ERC3 points, as will championship rookie Çelik Çağlayan in a Renault Clio Rally5.



Rally Serras de Fafe e Felgueiras takes place from October 1-3. The full entry list is available by clickingHERE.

ERC Botelho hits the big time on first ERC Rally2 run 13 HOURS AGO

ERC P1 Racing Fuels Podium Challenge rewards drivers on ERC Azores Rallye 21 HOURS AGO