Łukasz Lewandowski returns to the FIA European Rally Championship in northern Portugal next week (October 1-3) when Rally Serras de Fafe e Felgueiras hosts the all-action series for the first time.

Pole Lewandowski and co-driver Adrian Sadowski compete in an Opel Corsa Rally4 and have scored consistently in ERC3 this season.



After five rounds, Lewandowski is fourth in the ERC3 Drivers’ order with Sadowski third in the ERC3 Co-drivers’ standings.

