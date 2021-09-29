Alexey Lukyanuk returns to Fafe for round six of the FIA European Rally Championship with fond memories from a previous visit.

Last season, the Tarmac-based Rally Fafe Montelongo formed the third event of the ERC campaign and Lukyanuk took a stunning victory courtesy of a final-stage charge in wet conditions aboard a Pirelli-equipped Citroën C3 R5 run by Saintéloc Junior Team.



While this week’s Rally Serras de Fafe e Felgueiras is an all-gravel contest, the event is based in the same service park used on Rally Fafe Montelongo 12 months ago and several liaison sections will look familiar to Russia’s defending ERC champion.



Lukyanuk had been heading to a relatively comfortable Rally Fafe Montelongo victory in changeable weather conditions only to spin on the penultimate stage and hand the chasing Yoann Bonato and Iván Ares the chance to close up as 4.7s covered the top three with one stage left.



But with Dmitry Eremeev co-driving, Lukyanuk held his nerve through the rain-hit closing run to win for the second time in 2020 and extend his title advantage in the process.



“It was an odd thing from me, it was my mistake, I made a spin,” Lukyanuk said at the time. “I initiated the turn with the handbrake and initially it was not locking so I pulled it a bit more and it suddenly snapped off. It’s never happened to me before and it was not a nice moment to happen but, okay, it kept us motivated and focused and this result is amazing actually.”

ERC Flying to Fafe: Who are the ERC’s gravel greats? 2 HOURS AGO

ERC Flying to Fafe: Finnish title ultimate incentive for Team MRF Tyres’ duo in ERC 2 HOURS AGO