Simone Tempestini returns to FIA European Rally Championship action on Rally Serras de Fafe e Felgueiras from October 1-3 with another accolade under his belt.

Last weekend, Tempestini became a six-time Romanian champion on Raliul Iasului. Although a fatal accident on the event meant Tempestini’s celebrations were muted, his achievement is significant nevertheless and perfectly timed ahead of his ERC comeback.



The ERC-MICHELIN Talent Factory member will be a contender for a points finish in Fafe alongside co-driver Sergiu Itu.

ERC Flying to Fafe: Remembering when ERC champion Lukyanuk was the man to beat in Portugal 7 HOURS AGO

ERC Flying to Fafe: Who are the ERC’s gravel greats? 9 HOURS AGO