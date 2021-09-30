Hugo Magalhães is more than just an event-winning co-driver in the FIA European Rally Championship – he’s a Fafe resident and an ambassador for the town, which is gearing up to host Rally Serras de Fafe e Felguieras from tomorrow (Friday).

Co-driver to Nick Loof in the FIA ERC3 Junior Championship, Magalhães will guide Pedro Almeida on the all-gravel event in a Peugeot 208 Rally4 and the local pairing will be among the contenders for success in the ERC3 division.



“Fafe is a well-known city for motorsport and anybody who follows rallies knows Fafe,” said Magalhães. “The best thing is that Fafe gives everything and puts all the efforts on to have good events like ERC and WRC in very high quality, not only for the teams but for the spectators also.



“Fafe allowed me to start dreaming about being a co-driver because since many years the city is hosting many events and I could watch many races seeing my idols very closely too. Then my passion for that sport has grown up naturally. I am really thankful and proud of my city because they give me the chance to do what I enjoy doing the most.”

