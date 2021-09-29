With Rally Serras de Fafe e Felgueiras marking the final gravel-based event of the 2021 FIA European Rally Championship season, here’s a rundown of the ERC’s gravel greats since 2017.

2021:

ORLEN 77th Rally Poland: Lukyunuk/Arnautov

Rally Liepāja: Gryazin/Aleksandrov

55th Azores Rallye: Mikkelsen/Edmondson



2020:

Rally Liepāja: Solberg/Johnston



2019:

Azores Rallye: Habaj/Dymurski

Rally Liepāja: Solberg/Johnston

PZM 76th Rally Poland: Lukyanuk/Arnautov

Cyprus Rally: Al-Attiyah/Baumel



2018:

Azores Airlines Rallye: Lukyanuk/Arnautov

EKO Acropolis Rally: Magalhães/H Magalhães

Cyprus Rally: Galatariotis/Ioannou

PZM 75th Rally Poland: Gryazin/Fedorov

Rally Liepāja: Gryazin/Fedorov



2017:

Azores Airlines Rallye: Magalhães/H Magalhães

SEAJETS Acropolis Rally: Kajetanowicz/Baran

Cyprus Rally: Al-Attiyah/Baumel

Rally Liepāja: Gryazin/Fedorov

ERC Flying to Fafe: Finnish title ultimate incentive for Team MRF Tyres’ duo in ERC 40 MINUTES AGO

ERC Flying to Fafe: How to watch the ERC action live 4 HOURS AGO