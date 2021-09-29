With Rally Serras de Fafe e Felgueiras marking the final gravel-based event of the 2021 FIA European Rally Championship season, here’s a rundown of the ERC’s gravel greats since 2017.
2021:
ORLEN 77th Rally Poland: Lukyunuk/Arnautov
Rally Liepāja: Gryazin/Aleksandrov
55th Azores Rallye: Mikkelsen/Edmondson
2020:
Rally Liepāja: Solberg/Johnston
2019:
Azores Rallye: Habaj/Dymurski
Rally Liepāja: Solberg/Johnston
PZM 76th Rally Poland: Lukyanuk/Arnautov
Cyprus Rally: Al-Attiyah/Baumel
2018:
Azores Airlines Rallye: Lukyanuk/Arnautov
EKO Acropolis Rally: Magalhães/H Magalhães
Cyprus Rally: Galatariotis/Ioannou
PZM 75th Rally Poland: Gryazin/Fedorov
Rally Liepāja: Gryazin/Fedorov
2017:
Azores Airlines Rallye: Magalhães/H Magalhães
SEAJETS Acropolis Rally: Kajetanowicz/Baran
Cyprus Rally: Al-Attiyah/Baumel
Rally Liepāja: Gryazin/Fedorov
ORLEN 77th Rally Poland: Lukyunuk/Arnautov
Rally Liepāja: Gryazin/Aleksandrov
55th Azores Rallye: Mikkelsen/Edmondson
2020:
Rally Liepāja: Solberg/Johnston
2019:
Azores Rallye: Habaj/Dymurski
Rally Liepāja: Solberg/Johnston
PZM 76th Rally Poland: Lukyanuk/Arnautov
Cyprus Rally: Al-Attiyah/Baumel
2018:
Azores Airlines Rallye: Lukyanuk/Arnautov
EKO Acropolis Rally: Magalhães/H Magalhães
Cyprus Rally: Galatariotis/Ioannou
PZM 75th Rally Poland: Gryazin/Fedorov
Rally Liepāja: Gryazin/Fedorov
2017:
Azores Airlines Rallye: Magalhães/H Magalhães
SEAJETS Acropolis Rally: Kajetanowicz/Baran
Cyprus Rally: Al-Attiyah/Baumel
Rally Liepāja: Gryazin/Fedorov
ERC
Flying to Fafe: Finnish title ultimate incentive for Team MRF Tyres’ duo in ERC
The post Flying to Fafe: Who are the ERC’s gravel greats? appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.
ERC
Flying to Fafe: How to watch the ERC action live
ERC
Flying to Fafe: Scandola points to ERC progress