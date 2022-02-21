Pedro Almeida will be back in a Rally2 car when the FIA European Rally Championship visits his native Portugal next month.
An ERC4 Junior podium finisher in the past, Almeida will be behind the wheel of a Škoda Fabia Rally2 from The Racing Factory when the 2022 ERC season begins on Rally Serras de Fafe - Felgueiras - Cabreira e Boticas from March 11-13.
As well as a new car for 2022, 24-year-old Almeida has recruited Mario Castro as his new co-driver for the season ahead.
Photo:Facebook.com/pedroalmeidaracing
