Mārtiņš Sesks, who famously claimed an FIA ERC title double in 2018, is gearing up to showcase his talent in four-wheel-drive machinery this season.

The 22-year-old is contesting tomorrow’s Rallijs Sarma in his native Latvia onboard a Proracing Rally Team Škoda Fabia built to Rally2 Kit regulations.



Although he has yet to announce his plans for 2022, the outing will provide a useful opportunity for the former FIA Junior WRC title contender to reacclimatise to all-wheel-drive action following two seasons spent competing in two-wheel-drive machinery.



“It feels like starting a new school year,” Sesks wrote on Facebook. “Renara [Renars Francis] and I are extremely happy to sit in a full-wheeled car, which will be Škoda Rally2 Kit in this race. The car is not quite the highest class R5 or Rally2 car, however it doesn't lessen the joy of driving. The list of participants is very strong, so with a lot of interest and impatience we look at how we will do and how quickly we can adapt to the new technique in the conditions of the competition. Let's try our best to do our best and drive as fast as we can. But, of course, the main thing is to learn to drive a full-driving car.”



Sesks made two appearances in a Škoda Fabia R5 in the 2019 FIA European Rally Championship, his prize for claiming the ERC3 Junior crown the previous year. He finished a hugely impressive third overall on his home event, Rally Liepāja, before placing eighth on Rally di Roma Capitale.



He’s spent the last two seasons competing in the Junior WRC, finishing second in 2020 and third in 2021. He’s also the ERC3 champion from 2018.

Ad

ERC Feofanov considering ERC3 switch in Fiesta Rally3 YESTERDAY AT 09:19

ERC Star drivers to fly high on first ERC Power Stage YESTERDAY AT 11:42