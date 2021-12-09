Grégoire Munster and his younger brother Charles both impressed on last weekend’s Spa Rally, the deciding round of the 2021 Belgian championship.

Driving a Hyundai i20 N Rally2 for his family team, BMA Autosport, Grégoire Munster – who battled Oliver Solberg for the ERC1 Junior title in 2020 – finished third overall to secure second place in the final title standings.



On the same event, Charles Munster secured the Belgian Junior crown having gained ERC3 Junior experience last season.



“Following a thrilling season, Adrian Fernémont and Samuel Maillen came out as the champions,” said Grégoire Munster, who was co-driven by Louis Louka. “I wish to congratulate them on that. They won rallies and always finished on the podium. I want to achieve that regularity next season also. When I look back on this rally I will always recall my first podium with the new Hyundai. Rather lacking experience with the typical Belgian roads we were immediately competitive. It’s now a question of some fine-tuning and finding regularity. If we achieve that everything will turn out well.”



Charles Munster, who endured a dramatic event after crashing on leg one and restarting on leg two, added: “On Saturday afternoon I was taken by surprise on a treacherous section and went off the road. The car was seriously damaged, my race was over. I knew then that I was assured of the title, but following that retirement, it didn’t feel right. BMA towed the car back and went about a mission impossible. They worked through the night to produce a sparkling Corsa. That allowed me to celebrate my title on the road. I might well be the champion, but the real champions are those who world on the car throughout the entire night. I’m proud of what I achieved, but even more so for what they performed.”



Photo:Facebook.com/BMA.AUTOSPORT

