Anthony Fotia achieved his goal of gaining vital experience on his FIA European Rally Championship debut in Hungary last week.

Fotia, who was co-driven by Arnaud Dunand, finished fifth in ERC3 and ERC3 Junior in a Renault Clio Rally4 run by CHL Sport Auto from France.



But for a damaged tyre on stage seven, Fotia could have challenged for a podium finish having gone fastest in class on the Qualifying Stage.



The goal was to experience this kind of rally, it's done after a big week of learning,” said Fotia. “I want to thank Renault Sport for this opportunity for us to be present on this race as well as CHL Sport Auto for their professionalism throughout the week. Thank you and Benjamin Boulloud for sharing your experience and know-how.”

Ad

ERC Bonato climbing higher and higher in ERC 5 HOURS AGO

ERC ERC Clio Trophy by Toksport WRT star Soria looks to the future 13 HOURS AGO