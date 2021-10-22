The battle for the FIA ERC3 Junior Championship title couldn’t be closer ahead of action getting underway on Rally Hungary later today.

After four action-packed rounds, Frenchman Jean-Baptiste Franceschi (Toksport WRT) is just one point ahead of recently-crowned FIA Junior world champion Sami Pajari (Porvoon Autopalvelu).



Other drivers in contention for a top result in Nyíregyháza include Topp-Cars Rally Team’s rising Romanian Norbert Maior, who excelled on his ERC3 Junior debut in Hungary last season, emerging homegrown talent Martin László, Rallye Team Spain’s Alejandro Cachón and Belgian prospect Amaury Molle.



Briton Jon Armstrong, an expert esports competitor, is registered for ERC3 Junior having just missed out on the Junior world title last weekend. Frenchman Anthony Fotia is new to the ERC in a Renault Clio Rally4 but claimed the Clio Trophy France title last season.



Ola Jr Nore finished third in class on his Rally Hungary debut in 2020 but a testing crash is likely to rule him out of the event.

