Jean-Baptiste Franceschi said his victory in the FIA ERC3 and FIA ERC3 Junior categories on Rally Liepāja proved the performance of Renault’s all-new Clio Rally4.

Franceschi inherited the double triumph after Mārtiņš Sesks was excluded for a technical infringement. But Franceschi’s pace was much in evidence throughout the high-speed gravel rally with three stage wins, while the imposition of a 1m10s time penalty for an early check-in at the remote service in Talsi on Friday meant it was difficult to justify a flat-out push on day two.



“We proved the performance of this car, even if it’s a new car the pace was really nice all over the weekend,” said Franceschi. “We were in the fight with Mārtiņš [Sesks] who knows well these kind of stages and for sure I’m happy with that and Toksport did a good job and Renault Sport as well.”



Following his retirement on ORLEN 77th Rally Poland last month, Franceschi’s Latvian success has reignited his title ambitions.



“It’s a good situation for the championship because some points are important and now we will attack the rallies on Tarmac,” Franceschi said. “The car is quick, we made a lot of improvement between Poland and this rally and it paid so it’s good.”

