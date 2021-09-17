The battle for glory on the 55th Azores Rallye is well and truly underway today as leg one of the FIA European Rally Championship counter begins with the Graminhais stage from 09h33 local time (CET -2).





There’s a single visit to Lagoa de São Brás on the journey back to mid-leg service in Ponta Delgada. Then it’s returns to Graminhais and Tronqueira in the afternoon with the Grupo Marques two-by-two superspecial north of Ponta Delgada rounding out day one, which covers 111.90 competitive kilometres.



Useful resources:

ClickHEREfor the leg one start order

ClickHEREfor the itinerary

ClickHEREfor live timing

ClickHEREfor how to watch live

