The battle for glory on the 55th Azores Rallye is well and truly underway today as leg one of the FIA European Rally Championship counter begins with the Graminhais stage from 09h33 local time (CET -2).
Following Thursday afternoon’s Lagoa Qualifying Stage, the morning loop takes crews to the far east of São Miguel for the jungle-like Tronqueira stage via Graminhais, the rally’s longest test at 24.03 kilometres in length.
There’s a single visit to Lagoa de São Brás on the journey back to mid-leg service in Ponta Delgada. Then it’s returns to Graminhais and Tronqueira in the afternoon with the Grupo Marques two-by-two superspecial north of Ponta Delgada rounding out day one, which covers 111.90 competitive kilometres.
Useful resources:
ClickHEREfor the leg one start order
ClickHEREfor the itinerary
ClickHEREfor live timing
ClickHEREfor how to watch live
ClickHEREfor how to listen to ERC Radio
