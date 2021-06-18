It’s a busy day on ORLEN 77th Rally Poland, the opening round of the 2021 FIA European Rally Championship.
Free Practice is up first at 11h30 local time, one hour earlier than originally planned, with the Qualifying Stage due to get underway at 14h15 rather than 15h00 live onFacebookandYouTube.
The top 15 drivers from qualifying will select their starting positions for leg one from 17h15 with Nikolay Gryazin, Alexey Lukyanuk, Miko Marczyk, Andreas Mikkelsen joining host Julian Porter for part one of the pre-event press conference, which will be streamed live onFacebookandYouTube. Jon Armstrong, Victor Cartier, Nick Loof and Andrea Mabellini are the guests for part two, which is also being streamed as it happens.
SS1, Mikołajki Arena 1, opens the 2021 ERC season at 19h15 rather than 19h00 and will be broadcast live onERC Radio.
The top 15 drivers from qualifying will select their starting positions for leg one from 17h15 with Nikolay Gryazin, Alexey Lukyanuk, Miko Marczyk, Andreas Mikkelsen joining host Julian Porter for part one of the pre-event press conference, which will be streamed live onFacebookandYouTube. Jon Armstrong, Victor Cartier, Nick Loof and Andrea Mabellini are the guests for part two, which is also being streamed as it happens.
SS1, Mikołajki Arena 1, opens the 2021 ERC season at 19h15 rather than 19h00 and will be broadcast live onERC Radio.
ERC
Maior aiming to build on promising ERC3 Junior debut in Poland
The post Friday on ERC ORLEN 77th Rally Poland appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.
ERC
Big entry means ERC Poland itinerary tweaks
ERC
Munster raring to rally again in the ERC after long wait ends