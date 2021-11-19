The 45th Rally Islas Canarias gets properly serious today with first of 17 special stages, Valsequillo, getting underway from 10h22 local time.





The first run through Valsequillo (SS1) and the second pass of Santa Lucía (SS8) will be shown live on



USEFUL RESOURCES

ClickHEREfor the leg one start order

ClickHEREfor the event itinerary

ClickHEREfor live timing

Click

