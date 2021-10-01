Round six of the FIA European Rally Championship is go today (Friday) with Free Practice and the Qualifying Stage on the schedule for Rally Serras de Fafe e Felguieras.





The start order selection, when the top 25 RC2 drivers choose their road position for Saturday’s opening leg, is scheduled for 18h00 in Fafe, followed by the pre-event press conference. Both activities will be streamed live on Up first on the 3.25-kilometre Monte test is Free Practice from 13h30-15h00 local time followed by the Qualifying Stage from 15h30-1700 and Shakedown from 17h00-19h00.The start order selection, when the top 25 RC2 drivers choose their road position for Saturday’s opening leg, is scheduled for 18h00 in Fafe, followed by the pre-event press conference. Both activities will be streamed live on Facebook and YouTube with the Qualifying Stage live on ERC Radio.

ERC Flying to Fafe: Portuguese pilots primed for ERC battle 10 HOURS AGO

ERC Flying to Fafe: The hometown hero co-driving in the ERC 11 HOURS AGO