Rising star Anthony Fotia can’t stop winning at international level in his Renault Clio Rally4.
Following his FIA ERC3/ERC3 Junior triumph on last November’s Rally Islas Canarias, Fotia took the RC4 honours on last weekend’s Rallye Monte-Carlo, with Arnaud Dunand once again co-driving his CHL Sport Auto entry.
“Very happy to have won Rallye Monte-Carlo in the RC4 category,” Fotia wrote on Facebook. “This rally will remain engraved in my memory for a long time.”
Photo:Facebook.com/fotiarallye
“Very happy to have won Rallye Monte-Carlo in the RC4 category,” Fotia wrote on Facebook. “This rally will remain engraved in my memory for a long time.”
Photo:Facebook.com/fotiarallye
Ad
ERC
Former ERC1 Junior title fighter Munster heads home on a high
The post From one international rally win to another for ERC young star Fotia appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.
ERC
ERC ace Cais shines on Monte debut and says: “we couldn’t have wished for more”
ERC
ERC champion Mikkelsen’s Monte magic
Advertisement
Ad
Advertisement
Ad