Rising star Anthony Fotia can’t stop winning at international level in his Renault Clio Rally4.

Following his FIA ERC3/ERC3 Junior triumph on last November’s Rally Islas Canarias, Fotia took the RC4 honours on last weekend’s Rallye Monte-Carlo, with Arnaud Dunand once again co-driving his CHL Sport Auto entry.



“Very happy to have won Rallye Monte-Carlo in the RC4 category,” Fotia wrote on Facebook. “This rally will remain engraved in my memory for a long time.”



Photo:Facebook.com/fotiarallye

Ad

ERC Former ERC1 Junior title fighter Munster heads home on a high YESTERDAY AT 05:03

ERC ERC ace Cais shines on Monte debut and says: “we couldn’t have wished for more” 25/01/2022 AT 05:05