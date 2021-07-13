Daniel Polášek battled back from his “stupid mistake” to finish sixth in the FIA ERC3 Junior Championship section of Rally Liepāja recently.

The finswimmer turned rally driver got stuck for more than 20 minutes on the final stage of leg one but didn’t give up to finish sixth in the Pirelli-supported category at the wheel of his Yacco ACCR Team Ford Fiesta Rally4.



“We started quite easy on Friday because I was not sure about the surface and I didn’t know the grip,” the Czech driver explained. “On the last stage of Friday I did a stupid mistake and I got stuck in the chicane and spend there more than 20 minutes to try to get the car out. After that we were out of the game but we kept trying and kept learning. We also tried to enjoy, we tried to keep pushing and the most important thing is we finished the rally, so I am happy.”

