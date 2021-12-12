One of the most exciting partnerships in the FIA European Rally Championship is at an end after Jindřiška Žáková completed her three-year alliance with Erik Cais.

Co-driver Žáková, who started her 100th rally back in March, co-drove Cais as he stepped up to the ERC for the 2019 season as a virtual rookie following his switch to rallying from downhill mountain bike racing.



After success in ERC3, the Czech pairing graduated to ERC1 in 2020 and came close to winning Barum Czech Rally Zlín back in August in their Yacco ACCR Team Ford Fiesta Rally2 run by Orsák Rallysport.



“Even though I could go on I decided not to,” Žáková wrote on Facebook. “It is necessary to think about what all one has to sacrifice to achieve something. Whether it's time or a lot of physical, especially mental strength. This year has been the hardest one I've experienced so far and I'm convinced the next one would be no different. Almost 90 days spent away from home, countless days of preparations before each race, functioning in normal work and an effort to dedicate some time to loved ones. Every minute was precious and I feel 100 per cent I can't do it anymore.



“I'm not the kind of person who wants to give up. More like the other way around. I always wanted to balance the best and overcome the hardest. I believe next season would be great but it's incredible how far one can get in a few years. Perhaps I proved that I do not sit in the passenger seat by accident. I'm not going to claim I'll never ride a rally car again because it's in the stars and it may be soon or never again. I’m keeping this door open.”



The highly-rated Cais has yet to announce his plans for 2022 or who will replace Žáková.

